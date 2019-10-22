Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police identify Austin woman, 18, who was found dead on sidewalk near her home Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

One injured in shooting at Santa Rosa high school in California, police say

Article Image

One person was injured in a shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, California, according to Santa Rosa Police.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

One person was injured in a shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner.

This does not appear to be a mass shooting incident, Gloeckner said, and police called it an "isolated shooting." Detectives are talking to the victim as the investigation continues.

The possible suspect was detained, and the search for the weapon is ongoing, police said on Twitter.

Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa High and Santa Rosa Junior College are on lockdown while police investigate, Santa Rosa Police said.

Santa Rosa is located in northern California, about 55 miles north of San Francisco.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Windy Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin police ID woman found dead on sidewalk

Image

Restoring Fountain Lake

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 6:30a Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester council moving forward with circulator

Image

Latest Iowa AP football rankings

Image

Mason City girls rugby

Image

Final approval for Clear Lake development

Image

Japanese co-op member in Iowa

Image

NICC volleyball writes more for the record books

Community Events