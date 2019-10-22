Nicki Minaj apparently married Kenneth Petty

Congratulations are pouring in after Nicki Minaj appeared to announce she's a married woman.
On Monday she posted a clip on her official Instagram account showing hats which read "bride" and "groom" and hats that said "Mr." and "Mrs."
"Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," the caption read, seemingly sharing her new legal name and the date she made it official with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.
Several celebrity friends, including singer Christina Aguilera and actress La La Anthony, offered their congrats in the comments.
Minaj and Petty have reportedly been a couple for less than a year and in June she shared on her Queen Radio show that they had gotten a marriage license.
"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place," she said. "Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."
People can be forgiven if they are a bit skeptical about the post.
Last week Minaj told E! she was working on new music with singer Adele only to backtrack later and say she was just being sarcastic.
She also told the network she and Petty are "very close as friends, 'cause we've known each other since we were kids" and talked about her family plans.
"I always said that I wanna be married if I have children, so just in case I have a child, then I would be married," she said.
CNN has reached out to a rep for Minaj for comment on the marriage announcement.
