Singer Maggie Rogers stands up to heckler who told her to take her top off

After being heckled on stage and told to "free the nips" at a Texas concert on Saturday, singer Maggie Rogers voiced her anger about the harassment and shared a message of strength.

"I step on stage every night and give every part of me," the singer posted on Instagram on Sunday. "And my community shows up every night and together we create a safe space to amplify each other."

Rogers wrote that she was angered after she heard a man yell "take your top off" and another yell "you cute, though" as she was giving a speech of gratitude before the acoustic encore of her show, which she described as the most "vulnerable part of the set."

"i was stunned. furious. fuming. confused. and also — on a really basic level — it really hurt my feelings," she wrote.

"There is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind at my show."

Rogers rose to fame after showcasing her song "Alaska" to Pharrell Williams during a masterclass at New York University in 2016. That song currently has more than 14 million views on YouTube and she was the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" in November 2018.

On Saturday night, Rogers performed in Austin, Texas, at The Moody Theater for Austin City Limits Live. While she was giving a heartfelt speech about how the fans have allowed her to continue to pursue her passion in music, a man starting yelling to "take your top off."

In videos from the concert, at first Rogers dismissed the comment but then a concertgoer yelled "free the nips."

"Don't tell me to take my [explicit] top off in the middle of my sentimental speech," she says as the crowd cheers.

She starts to play her next song and then stops as heckling continues.

"I feel really uncomfortable," she said. "I don't quite know what exactly I want to say in this moment."

Rogers continued her set and posted the statement on Instagram the next day.

"Be kind to each other out there," she ends the post.