A West Point cadet is missing along with an M4 rifle, military academy says

A West Point cadet is missing along with an M4 rifle, the military academy said after military, federal, state and local agencies conducted extensive searches to locate the man.

Authorities don't believe the cadet has any magazines or ammunition or poses a threat to the public. He may be a danger to himself, the military academy said in a statement.

The academy will be operating normally with "an increased force protection status," the statement said, including more police presence at sporting events and across the academy.

The cadet, a member of the class of 2021, was last seen on Friday around 5:30 p.m. on West Point grounds. When he didn't show up for a military skills competition, his teammates began looking for him immediately, the academy said.

After an initial search was unsuccessful, military police began their search around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officials notified the New York State Police, Orange County Sheriff's Department, and also reached out to the Keller Army Community Hospital and other local hospitals to make sure the missing cadet hadn't received medical treatment, the academy said.

State police offered helicopter, K-9 and drone support for the search. The Coast Guard was also notified and searched the shoreline, the academy's statement said.

"I want to thank the local and state law enforcement agencies and emergency services for their tireless support," Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the 60th Superintendent at the US Military Academy at West Point, said in a statement. "We will continue to search with all means possible, on and off West Point. Safely locating the Cadet remains our focus and number one priority."

Authorities urged anyone with information to call 845-938-3333.