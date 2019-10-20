Clear

Three soldiers killed in training accident at Army base in Georgia

Three US soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division were killed and three others injured during a training accident at Fort Stewart, Georgia, according to the Army.

By Eric Levenson and Alta Spells, CNN

Three US soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division were killed and three others injured during a training accident at an Army base in Georgia early Sunday morning, according to the Army.

The soldiers were in riding in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield when the accident happened. Three soldiers were pronounced dead on site and three others were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital for their injuries.

"Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area," said Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division.

"We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy."

The accident is under investigation, and the soldiers' names will be released 24 hours after their next-of-kin are notified, Fort Stewart said in a statement.

Fort Stewart, founded in 1940, is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River and covers almost 280,000 acres, according to its website.

