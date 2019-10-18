Clear
BREAKING NEWS Guilty verdict in Worth County animal neglect trial Full Story

A man missing for a week is found alive inside his wrecked car at the bottom of a gully

Article Image

A Missouri man who'd been missing for a week was found at the bottom of a ravine by a biker. CNN affiliate KSHB reports.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 8:20 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

A Missouri man who'd been missing for a week was found at the bottom of a ravine by a biker.

Ryan Linneman, 37, was discovered at the bottom of a 50-foot ravine where his car come to rest after tumbling off the road near Kansas City Wednesday, Lee's Summit Police told CNN.

He was reported missing in his 2004 Honda Accord on October 10 when his family became concerned about his mental and physical well being.

After exhausting the usual efforts to find him, detectives turned to the public, according to Sgt. Chris Depue, the public information officer for the LSPD.

A motor biker riding off trail found Linneman. Since it was outside the LSPD jurisdiction, Kansas City, Missouri, police were the first to arrive at the scene.

"It's an area that's very remote, you can't see it at all from the roadway. He appears to have been there for several days," Bill Mahoney, KCPD Accident Investigator, told CNN affiliate KSHB.

However, police are still trying to narrow down the timeline in order to determine how Linneman survived.

"To say it was fortunate for him that the biker came by, is an understatement," Mahoney said.

Linneman was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple fractures and severe frostbite, according to Depue. He remains in the intensive care unit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking a warm and windy Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cabin Coffee looks to expand in Southeastern MN

Image

DMC talks circulators

Image

Forager distributing beer

Image

Misleading Calls

Image

Kavars Found Guilty

Image

DMC Artists

Image

Weiss retrial: Day four

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

TIC cross country

Image

Lourdes narrowly escapes Cotter, advances to state

Community Events