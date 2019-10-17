Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jennifer Aniston broke Instagram with her debut

Article Image

It only took one special selfie for Jennifer Aniston's new Instagram to crash the app after millions of fans immediately followed her.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 1:50 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Gabrielle Sorto, CNN

Jennifer Aniston's debut on Instagram started with a bang -- by crashing the app.

There were so many people excited to finally follow her that it caused issues for the platform.

"We are aware that some people were having issues following Jen's profile," a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said in a statement to CNN. "We are thrilled to have this 'Friend' as part of the Instagram community."

The actress joined the social media platform on Tuesday, posting a photo with her former 'Friends' co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

That one photo temporarily caused her profile to crash and some fans were unable to follow her for a time. However, it didn't stop her follower count from skyrocketing. As of Wednesday, Aniston had 9.9 million followers.

Aniston took to her new Instagram page to acknowledge the glitches with a funny video.

"I swear I didn't mean to break it..." she wrote. "Thanks for the kind, glitchy welcome everyone."

Luckily, the issue was resolved quickly and everyone will now be able to keep up with the actress.

"As of now, people should be able to access and follow her profile with no problems," a Facebook company spokesperson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Our big warm up starts today with sunny skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN Fire Report

Image

The Future of Ragbrai and Iowa's Ride

Image

Weiss Trial Day 4

Image

Energy Money

Image

Storm Damage Funding

Image

Cove Mural

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Community invited to paint mural

Image

Car Seat Inspection Clinics

Image

Iowa Secretary of State talks elections

Community Events