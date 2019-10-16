Clear

Police fatally shot a homicide suspect at 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's home in California

Article Image

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at the home of actor Ron Ely, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Paul Vercammen, CNN

Deputies shot and killed a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman at the California home of "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office received a call about a family dispute at the actor's home in Hope Ranch, California, on Tuesday night, Lt. Erik Raney told CNN. When deputies arrived, they found an elderly woman dead from apparent stab wounds, Raney said.

The victim's husband, whose speech was impeded because of a medical condition, said that another family member was involved in the stabbing, Raney said.

Deputies searched the property and found the suspect, the sheriff's office said in a statement. When the suspect "presented a threat" to the deputies, they fired at him.

No deputies were injured in the incident, and those involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave amid the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Police have not released the identities of the people in the home, the relationship among them or information on a possible motive.

Ely, 81, is an actor and novelist best known for playing the lead character in the 1960s television series "Tarzan," and for playing the title role in "Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Warmer weather is set to return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN AP football poll

Image

Mayo falls to Lakeville South in Section semis

Image

Figuring out Rochester's city budget

Image

Parking lot proposal

Image

Kavars trial: Day One

Image

Chris' Weather Forecast

Image

Affordable housing preservation program

Image

Looking at heat and the cold weather rule

Image

Highway speed changes

Image

Golden Apple: Julie Lawler

Community Events