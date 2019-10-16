Clear

'Bombshell' trailer shows women of Fox News preparing for a fight

"Bombshell" is an upcoming movie with an all-star cast that tackles the harassment allegations against the late Fox News founder.

Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Some women at Fox News are preparing for battle in the new trailer for "Bombshell."

In the promo, Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) begins exploring legal action against Fox News founder Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) and the network's culture of misogyny just as a young producer (Margot Robbie) joins the news organization. The producer, a fictional character named Kayla Pospisil, soon learns about the news organization's toxic environment first hand when she starts angling for her chance in front of the camera, only to be told by Ailes in thinly coded language that she must prove herself "loyal" in order to get the opportunity.

These storylines intersect with one involving Megyn Kelly's (Charlize Theron), whose public sparring with then presidential candidate Donald Trump begins to gain steam.

"Nobody stops watching when there's a conflict," Ailes tells Kelly. "They stop watching when their isn't one."

Ailes, of course, would go on to be accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, including Kelly, in a scandal and turning of the tides that took down the now-late mogul and host Bill O'Reilly. (Both men denied all the allegations.)

The cast also includes Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney.

"Bombshell," directed by Jay Roach, hits theaters Dec. 20.

