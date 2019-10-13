Clear

'The Masked Singer': The Eagle flies the nest

A former talk show host sang as Eagle on Fox's "The Masked Singer."

Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The Eagle on "The Masked Singer" performed "I'd Do Anything for Love," but he won't do that -- if that is staying on the show.

That's because that contestant was the latest to be revealed on the reality singing competition in which celebrities and influencers face off as costumed characters. The performer who fails to impress is ultimately revealed.

This week's unmasked personality had offered the hint "I have soared to great heights as the face of my field, but now after a serious health scare ... I've realized that life is too short to let my dreams fly by."

The Eagle had the judges laughing with his version of the Meatloaf hit "I'd Do Anything for Love," but it wasn't enough to stay.

In the end The Eagle turned out to be....Dr. Drew Pinsky!

The former HLN host and host of "Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew" and "Loveline" joined retired professional boxer Laila Ali, Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir and video game streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins as the unmasked performers.

