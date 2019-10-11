Clear

Fall nor'easter becomes Subtropical Storm Melissa as it spins southeast of New England

Article Image

CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the latest on the winds and coastal flooding from Subtropical Storm Melissa.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 4:00 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

The fall nor'easter spinning southeast of New England strengthened into Subtropical Storm Melissa on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m. ET, the storm was about 190 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustain winds of 65 mph.

Despite the change in the storm's status, its impacts are expected to remain the same. That means wind gusts up to 50 mph and coastal flooding from the mid-Atlantic to southeastern New England, the hurricane center said.

The storm is forecast to begin moving away from the US on Friday night and gradually weaken over the next couple of days. It's expected to be a post-tropical system by Saturday night, the hurricane center said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Image

STEM Festival at NIACC

Image

Weather forecast 9/12

Image

RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls

Image

Gov. Walz bags a bird in Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca

Image

Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

Image

Tips & Tricks for pheasant hunting

Community Events