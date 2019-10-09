Clear

'Bachelor' star Peter Weber injured in 'freak accident' but doing OK

Article Image

Peter Weber, the star of the next edition of "The Bachelor," was involved in what the show's host Chris Harrison called a "freak accident" that left him needing stitches. Harrison wrote on Instagram that Weber is "100% OK."

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The star of the next edition of "The Bachelor" was involved in what the show's host Chris Harrison called a "freak accident" that left him needing stitches.

Peter Weber is, however, "100% OK," according to Harrison.

"There's been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today," Harrison wrote on Instagram. "Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he's 100% OK and production is already back underway. He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of."

Harrison did not go into detail on the accident, but a source familiar with production told CNN it it was not as bad as what was being reported by some media outlets on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Weber was already back to work on set and going on dates.

Weber, 28, was announced as the next "Bachelor" star during the finale of "Bachelor in Paradise" just last month.

The Delta Airlines pilot was the second runner-up from last season's edition of "The Bachelorette."

Show Bachelor franchise air on ABC and are produced by Warner Bros. Television, which like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 44°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking a big change later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stewartville sweeps Kasson-Mantorville

Image

Twins react to postseason sweep to Yankees

Image

Continuing coverage: "Save the Track"

Image

Bringing "Harry Potter" to the classroom

Image

Checking in on harvest

Image

Century girls soccer season ends in heartbreak, falls to New Prague

Image

Mayo boy's soccer advances in section play, defeats New Prague

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/8

Image

Fall Attraction: Fright at the Farm

Image

Trump to visit Minneapolis - who pays?

Community Events