11 elephants are dead after falling from a Thai waterfall

A herd of elephants fell off a 500-foot waterfall while attempting to rescue a 3-year-old calf in Thailand. 11 of them died.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Five more elephants have died after falling from a waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in Thailand, bringing the total dead to 11.

Drone footage showed five more bodies in the same ravine where six elephants had died earlier, Nakhon Nayok Gov. Natthapong Sirichana said Tuesday.

On Saturday, five adult elephants stumbled into the ravine in what authorities said was an attempt to free a 3-year-old calf stuck in another part of the Haew Narok waterfall. All of them died after falling from the nearly 500-foot waterfall.

It's the country's biggest loss of wild elephants in a national park, officials said.

Park officials managed to rescue two Saturday that were returned to their herd.

Now, officials are working to quickly remove the 11 bodies from Haew Narok, which means "hell abyss," so they don't pollute the stream, Thai news outlet MCOT reported.

