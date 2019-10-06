Clear

Explosion at California Oktoberfest celebration leaves 4 injured

Article Image

An underground electrical vault exploded at a restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, leaving four people injured, according to authorities.

Posted: Oct 6, 2019 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Rebekah Riess, CNN

An underground electrical vault exploded at a restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, Saturday, leaving four people injured.

The explosion took place during an Oktoberfest celebration at the Old World restaurant, where firefighters initially responded to a report of an electrical fire, Huntington Beach Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Lopez said. An underground electrical vault exploded as firefighters went to open it, Lopez said.

Video from witnesses shows a giant ball of fire erupting into the night sky. Witness Kyle Nelson told CNN affiliate KTLA-TV that he heard and saw three large explosions in rapid succession emanating from the festival. He managed to catch one of them on camera.

Huntington Beach firefighters worked to evacuate all of the restaurant's patrons and made sure the fire was under control, Lopez said.

Two firefighters and two civilians were injured in the explosion. All of the injuries are minor, Lopez said.

Fire investigators arrived on scene and are working with the Southern California Edison power company to investigate the cause of the explosion and whether gas had anything to do with it because some patrons had reported smells of gas, Lopez said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC wins fifth straight, defeats Fon Du Lac

Image

Grizzlies explode for three goals in the first; defeat Coulee Region

Image

Community Coat Drive looking for donations

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Seasonal affective disorder

Image

Drive for new uniforms

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 10/4

Image

Pheasant Opener Preparation

Image

Senator Joni Ernst in North Iowa

Community Events