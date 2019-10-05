Clear

Sia announces she has a neurological disease

The singer tweeted she that she is "suffering with chronic pain" due to Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Sia revealed something deeply personal on Twitter Friday.

The singer tweeted she has a neurological disease and is "suffering with chronic pain" due to Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

"I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going," Sia tweeted. "Pain is demoralizing, and you're not alone."

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of disorders that affects connective tissues that support the skin, bones, blood vessels and other organs and tissues, according to the National Institute of Health's Library of Medicine. Many people with the condition have soft, fragile skin and bruise and scar easily.

There are 13 types of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, as of 2017, according to NIH. People with the "classical" form of the condition may experience wounds that leave scars that widen over time, the NIH states.

Most forms of the condition affect at least 1 in 5,000 people worldwide.

