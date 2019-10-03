'The Masked Singer' Panda was revealed to be...

Clear
An undefeated athlete from a famous family sang as Panda on Fox's "The Masked Singer."

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The latest contestant unmasked on "The Masked Singer" turned out to be a knockout.

Season 2 of Fox's hit show "The Masked Singer" is in its second week and on Wednesday, there was another big celebrity reveal.

The premise is that a group of celebs and influencers appear as costumed, masked performers who compete against each other in a singing competition.

The studio audience votes on who wins the battles, with the losers then facing off and getting judged by Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The final losers are then unmasked.

On Wednesday that contestant was Panda.

As the judges and audience chanted "Take it off, take it off!" Panda removed the massive head portion of the costume and was revealed to be...

Laila Ali!

The retired professional boxer is the daughter of the late legendary heavyweight champion, Muhammad Ali.

Last week's contestants Egg and Ice Cream were revealed to be Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir and video game streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

Thursday will be drier but temperatures will remain below the norm
