Here's where you can snag free and cheap tacos on Taco Day

Many of your favorite taco joints are offering deals on tacos today. So whether you like hard or soft shell, meat or veggie filling, grab this handy little meal and celebrate.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Wolfe and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

It's National Taco Day tomorrow and the taco gods have blessed you with all the little tacos you could ever want.

Here's where you can bask in the glory of free and budget-friendly tacos on this fine day.

Del Taco

Score! You can get any taco free when you join their Raving Fan Eclub or download the Del Taco App. For an extra bonus, signing up gets you a free shake on your birthday. Not a taco shake. Just a regular one.

Tijuana Flats

One day of celebration is not enough for this East coast Tex-Mex chain. From October 4 to 6, you can get two tacos, chips, and a drink for $5.99. The tasty deal doesn't include specialty tacos, and you'll have to shell out $1 extra for steak or fish. Regardless, that's a whole taco meal deal that you might not be able to get any other weekend.

Taco Bell (kinda)

Taco Bell isn't giving out free tacos on the literal day that celebrates everything it stands for, but you can give the gift of tacos to your loved ones with its $5 National Taco Day Gift Set.

From its website, you can send someone a digital $5 gift card that they can redeem on October 4 for a combo of two Crunchy Tacos and Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. Real geniuses will just gift themselves a taco set.

Burger King

Umm ...yeah. So apparently Burger King sells tacos now? They're not free but they're pretty darn close at only $1. That's really something to taco' bout.

Baja Fresh

Two for the price of one, baby! Baja Fresh is showering its customers with a Buy One, Get One Taco Free offer on this blessed day. Visit their Facebook or Instagram this Friday to get the redeemable barcode.

