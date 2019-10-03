Is this hydrogen-powered vessel the superyacht of the future?

The world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht could be taking to the waters in the not too distant future.

Dutch yacht-design company Sinot has unveiled a model for a cutting-edge concept that looks set to propel the superyacht industry in a more eco-friendly direction.

Created in collaboration with Lateral Naval Architects, Aqua measures 112 meters and will be powered entirely by liquid hydrogen and fuel-cell technology -- which essentially means water will be its only emission.

The superyacht, which features state-of-the-art facilities, is to operate at a top speed of 17 knots, with a range of 3,750 nautical miles.

Groundbreaking technology

"For development of Aqua we took inspiration from the lifestyle of a discerning, forward-looking owner, the fluid versatility of water and cutting-edge technology, to combine this in a 112-meter superyacht with truly innovative features," designer Sander Sinot said in a statement shortly before a detailed model of Aqua was revealed at the Monaco Yacht Show in September.

"Our challenge was to implement fully operational liquid hydrogen and fuel cells in a true superyacht that is not only groundbreaking in technology, but also in design and aesthetics."

Aqua's technology system will rely on two 28-ton vacuum isolated tanks, which are to be stored at temperatures as low as -253 C.

The liquified hydrogen is converted into electrical energy by proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells.

Cutting-edge design

This energy will then be submitted to the vessel's switchboards and distributed, in order to provide power for propulsion, auxiliary systems and hotel services.

The exterior and interior design for Aqua, which took developers five months to conceptualize, is almost as impressive as its radical technology system.

Renderings for the futuristic superyacht showcase an on-board infinity pool and heli-pad, along with a spa and swimming pool.

Spread over five decks, Aqua will also has a hydro massage room, a yoga space, a swim platform and a beach deck close to the waterline.

While it's just a design concept at the moment, and there are no imminent plans to roll Aqua out, according to Sinot, the pioneering design "clearly prefigures the superyachts of tomorrow."

The radical vessel design is one of a number of recent developments in the superyacht industry.

Earlier this year Latvia's Latitude Yachts announced plans for the Valkyrie Project, a massive superyacht that would span 229 meters, making it the largest in the world.