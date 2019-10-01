A convicted murderer escaped from an Arkansas jail, and it's not his first time

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence without parole has escaped from an Arkansas jail for a second time.

Calvin Adams, 49, escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, about 46 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee, according to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Adams was convicted of capital murder in Greene County in 1995 and sentenced to life without parole, according to the jail website.

The charges stemmed from him kidnapping and shooting a man, CNN affiliate WMC reported.

Corrections officers discovered that Adams was missing from the jail during a unit wide count Monday, the tweet said.

The count was conducted around 4:30 a.m. Monday, WMC reported.

Officials said Adams was last seen in the prison's boiler room around midnight on surveillance video, WMC reported.

The Arkansas State Police is assisting the jail with their search for the escaped inmate, Dina Tyler, an employee of Arkansas Department of Corrections, told WMC. "We have had the dogs out. They hit a trail but it didn't pan out for us. State police has had their helicopter in the air and we've had all sort of officers on horseback and cars looking."

Tyler said Adams could still be on the property, as it has several buildings and a fence that would pose a difficulty to anyone trying to get around it, WMC reported.

"It is a serious fence. The fence is not set on stun, it is a lethal fence. It circles all the property right up next to the building," Tyler told the affiliate.

This isn't Adams' first time escaping from a jail. According to the jail's inmate website he was charged with escape in the second degree in 2009.

Tyler says Adams and another man escaped from the Cummins Unit in Lincoln County, Arkansas and were gone for 3 or 4 days before being discovered about 90 miles south of Buffalo, New York, according to WMC.