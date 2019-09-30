Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

'They need the cool factor': Tony Hawk on skateboarding at Tokyo 2020

Article Image

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk talks to Patrick Snell about the cultural and philosophical of the sport.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Daniel Gallan, for CNN

The Olympics needs skateboarding more than skateboarding needs the Olympics.

That is the message from skateboarding legend Tony Hawk who told CNN Sport's Patrick Snell, "They need the cool factor."

Hawk cemented his status as an icon in the sport when he became the first skater to complete a 900 degree flip -- at the time a seemingly insurmountable challenge --- at the 1999 X-Games in San Francisco.

Soon after he launched the video game "Tony Hawk Pro Skater," which established one of the most popular franchises in the medium, generating more than $1.4 billion in sales.

Hawk likened skateboarding's potential impact on the Summer Games to snowboarding in the Winter edition.

"The viewership is not getting any younger and it feels a bit stagnant," he said of the global event that takes place every four years.

"They need this to get the excitement level that we have at skateboard events. I don't think we need their validation because we're already validated. And I mean really, how many more swimming events can you watch?"

READ: Breakdancing moves one step closer to making the 2024 Olympics the raddest yet

Skateboarding is one of four sports debuting at Tokyo 2020.

Alongside karate, surfing and sport climbing, skateboarding has been included for the first time, a clear indication that the International Olympic Committee has recognized the need for more adrenaline fueled, high octane events that will capture the imaginations of a younger audience.

"Skating has really infiltrated mainstream culture," Hawk said. "It's come on exponentially in terms of acceptance and participation and global awareness.

"There are skate scenes in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Thailand and parts of Africa. I never expected any of that when I started skating. It was pretty much in southern California and that was about it."

Hawk is proud of the strong sense of community that is fostered in skate parks around the world.

"It's very supportive and very creative," he said. "You go to a skate park and see a kid trying something and suddenly all the other skaters rally around him and encourage him. It is a collective effort for everyone to get better. The community embraces you."

But with four gold medals up for grabs -- 'park' and 'street' events for both women and men -- Hawk is under no illusions that the best skaters in the world will bring a sharp competitive edge to the Games.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

The threat of controversy looms, however. Like figure skating or diving, winners and losers will be determined by the subjective opinions of a panel of judges. Is Hawk concerned by prospect of contentious decisions?

"I don't think so," Hawk said. "Skating is a little bit looser in terms of how you judge creativity and technicality. I have faith."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

More women entering the business world

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 tracking a wild weather week: Very warm to very rainy

Image

Weather forecast 9/29

Image

Rise of female-owned businesses

Image

Community rallying around woman battling brain tumor

Image

Last chance to compete for Steak Cook Association World Championship

Image

Annual Tweed Bike Ride in Rochester

Image

Cleaning up Iowa's state parks

Image

Donating to the kids

Community Events