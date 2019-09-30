Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming video of John Legend singing to son Miles

Article Image

Singer John Legend and his son play "My Favorite Things" on the piano in a video posted by his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 8:50 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Consider yourself warned: This video clip will make your heart melt.

It's of John Legend playing the piano, serenading his 1-year-old son Miles Stephens.

Chrissy Teigen posted the video on Instagram Saturday, along with the caption "stop everything."

After a few moments of the pair tickling the keys, Legend starts singing "My Favorite Things" from the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "The Sound of Music."

Throughout the video, the father and son duo gaze adoringly at each other. (Did your heart melt yet?)

Of course, Legend isn't new to musical theater. The 10-time Grammy award winner starred as Jesus Christ in NBC's live musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!"

The singer also made an appearance in the 2016 romance musical, "La La Land."

Tiegan and Legend were married in 2013 and are now parents to two children, Miles and 3-year-old Luna.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

More women entering the business world

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 tracking a wild weather week: Very warm to very rainy

Image

Weather forecast 9/29

Image

Rise of female-owned businesses

Image

Community rallying around woman battling brain tumor

Image

Last chance to compete for Steak Cook Association World Championship

Image

Annual Tweed Bike Ride in Rochester

Image

Cleaning up Iowa's state parks

Image

Donating to the kids

Community Events