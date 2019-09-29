Clear

Ruby Rose undergoes emergency surgery after stunt injury almost leaves her paralyzed

In an Instagram post, "Batwoman" actress Ruby Rose said she herniated two discs while performing stunts, an injury that left her at risk of being paralyzed.

Ruby Rose has undergone emergency surgery after a serious injury left her at risk of being paralyzed, the actress and model said on Instagram.

The "Orange is the New Black" star documented the experience and, to some viewers' horror, it includes graphic video of her surgery.

"To anyone asking why I let them video it..Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient??" Rose joked in the video caption. "Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under."

Rose said she herniated two discs while performing stunts a couple months ago. The injury came close to severing her spinal chord, leaving her in "chronic pain" and unable to feel her arms.

This is not the first time Rose has undergone serious surgery. Last January, Rose revealed she was wheelchair-bound after going through a back procedure for her spinal issues, according to People.

Rose is set to debut as "Batwoman" in The CW series which premieres on October 6.

Community Events