Clear

Hurricane Lorenzo quickly grows into an intense Category 4 storm

Article Image

Hurricane Lorenzo strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it churned in the central Atlantic, heading toward the Azores. CNN's Allison Chinchar has the latest forecast.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 8:50 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Hurricane Lorenzo strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it churned in the central Atlantic on Saturday night.

Lorenzo's thick core surrounded a big, clear eye as it joined the rare club of the most intense storms in recent years. It had briefly intensified to a Category 5 storm on Saturday night, with the National Hurricane Center at the time describing it as the strongest hurricane this far north and east in the Atlantic basin.

It said fluctuations in intensity are possible with a weakening forecast set to begin Sunday night. But Lorenzo is still expected to be a large and potent hurricane as is approaches the Azores in a few days.

By early Sunday, Lorenzo was about 1,360 miles southwest of the Azores packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph.

"Lorenzo is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 6 inches over much of the western Azores and 1 to 2 inches over the central Azores Tuesday and Wednesday. This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash flooding in the western Azores," the National Hurricane Center said.

It said it will cause waves across much of the North Atlantic basin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
The rain will not go away
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cleaning up Iowa's state parks

Image

Donating to the kids

Image

Rochester LGBT pride 2019

Image

Building shed

Image

Mayo falls in Vikings Prep Spotlight Series to Mankato West

Image

Weather forecast 9/28

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 1

Image

Rochester weighs in on impeachment

Image

Helping homeless youth in North Iowa

Community Events