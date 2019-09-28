Clear
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin look exactly alike in this rare Instagram photo

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's U-turn from Oscar-winning actress to C-suite executive

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter made a rare appearance in an Instagram post Friday, and it's clear the family gene is strong.

The photo depicting three generations -- grandmother Blythe Danner, Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin -- was posted on fashion journalist Derek Blasberg's account, in celebration of Paltrow's birthday. You can't help noting how alike Paltrow and Apple, 15, look.

"The apple doesn't fall from the tree -- and neither does Apple," he wrote.

He may be onto something. Apple is one of Paltrow's two children from her marriage to Coldplay's Chris Martin. Sure, some might say that the two just look like mother and daughter, nothing special, but there's no denying the strong similarities.

In other "celebrity mothers who look exactly like their daughters" news, here's Niecy Nash and daughter Dia.

They are basically the same person.

