Billie Eilish just announced another world tour

Billie Eilish talks her upcoming world tour, her sprained ankle and the inspiration behind her hit album on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 6:00 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Start saving your coins -- Billie Eilish is going on tour. Again.

The "Bad Guy" singer announced her new world tour Friday, while her current world tour is still underway. Call it a strong work ethic.

Her new tour, called "Where Do We Go?," is set to begin in March 2020 and span North America, South America and Europe. So, more like a three-continent tour, but still.

The new tour, like her current one, will be promoting her first studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" The album, which dropped in March, debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart, and has since gone double platinum.

If you need any more proof of the teenager's rising star, her song "Bad Guy" unseated Lil Nas X's record-breaking hit "Old Town Road" from the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 back in August.

The tickets for the "Where Do We Go?" tour go on sale on October 4.

