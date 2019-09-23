Clear

'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' looks intense

Article Image

Aaron Paul will return as Walter White's protégé, Jesse Pinkman, in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" on Netflix

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Welcome back Jesse Pinkman.

The new sneak peek for "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" debuted via an Emmy Awards commercial Sunday night.

It lets us know that Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman character still has troubles.

When last we left him (in 2013 when the hit AMC series ended after five seasons) Jesse had driven off into the sunset after being freed from a neo-Nazi drug ring.

In the trailer we see him appearing to sweat it out as the radio says police are looking for a "person of interest" after the carnage that resulted when Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) broke Jesse out.

Paul told The Hollywood Reporter he agreed to return for the role partly because of his love for the show's creator, Vince Gilligan.

"It was so easy for me to just jump into where Jesse's at mentally, emotionally, because I lived and breathed everything he went through and then some, and so, honestly, it felt like a part of me had gone through that as well," Paul said. "All I had to do was just memorize these words and then play them out when they yelled 'action.' "

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" is set to premiere October 11 on Netflix and in theaters in 68 cities before it airs on the original show's home network of AMC early next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vikings activity center one step closer

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Storms could become severe Tuesday night

Image

Electric cars and going green

Image

Weather forecast 9/22

Image

Rochester Public Library closed Monday due to water leak

Image

Two men arrested after noise disturbance in Mason City

Image

38th Annual Women's and Spirituality Conference

Image

Southbound Hwy 63 down to one lane for road project

Image

Weather 9/21

Community Events