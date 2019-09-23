See who took home an Emmy Award

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were presented on Sunday.

Below is a list of this year's winners in major categories.

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Stephen Root, "Barry"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"

Olivia Colman, "Fleabag "

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday,"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominksy Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry" *WINNER

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" *WINNER

Outstanding reality/competition series

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Nailed It"

"RuPaul's Drag Race" *WINNER

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Benicio del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us" *WINNER

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"

Joey King, "The Act"

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon" *WINNER

Outstanding limited Series

"Chernobyl" *WINNER

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Fosse/Verdon"

'Sharp Objects"

"When They See Us"

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie

Patricia Arquette, "The Act" *WINNER

Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us"

Vera Farmiga, "When They See Us"

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal" *WINNER

Asante Blackk, "When They See Us"

Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"

John Leguizamo, "When They See Us"

Stellan Skarsgård, "Chernobyl"

Michael K. Williams, "When They See Us"

TV Movie

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" *WINNER

"Brexit"

"Deadwood: The Movie"

"King Lear"

"My Dinner With Hervé"

Outstanding variety sketch series

"At Home with Amy Sedaris"

"Documentary Now!"

"Drunk History"

"I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman"

"Saturday Night Live" *WINNER

"Who Is America?"

Outstanding variety talk series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" *WINNER

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama

Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" *WINNER

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama

Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"

Julia Garner, "Ozark" *WINNER

Lena Heady, "Game of Thrones"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Kit Harrington, "Game of Thrones"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose" *WINNER

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" *WINNER

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Outstanding comedy series

"Veep"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Barry"

"The Good Place"

"Fleabag" *WINNER

"Russian Doll"

"Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding drama series

"Better Call Saul"

"Bodyguard"

"Game of Thrones" *WINNER

"Killing Eve"

"Ozark"

"Pose"

"Succession"

"This Is Us"

A list of winners in all categories can be found here.