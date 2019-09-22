Clear

Antonio Brown says he won't be playing in the NFL anymore

Article Image

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown unleashed on Twitter, saying he is done with the league. CNN's Nick Valencia has more on the star wide receiver.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

Star wide receiver Antonio Brown is saying on Twitter that he "will not be playing in the NFL anymore."

Brown's statement, part of a series of tweets Sunday morning, comes just days after he was released by the New England Patriots, the third NFL team to give up on the volatile player in the last year.

His effective retirement comes after a woman who once trained Brown accused him of rape in a federal lawsuit filed in Florida. His attorney, Darren Heitner, posted a lengthy statement to his website, saying: "Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit."

Amid an NFL investigation into the trainer's accusation, the Patriots released Brown on Friday after he played just one game with the team.

In other tweets on Sunday, Brown attacked several other NFL figures who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

In particular, he noted the solicitation arrest of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who pleaded not guilty to the charges. Brown also cited the NFL's four-game suspension of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger -- his former teammate -- after Roethlisberger was accused of sexual assault in 2010. No charges were filed in that case.

"4 games for Big Ben crazy world I'm done with it," Brown wrote Sunday.

He later deleted those tweets about Kraft and Roethlisberger.

Both the Patriots and Raiders have sought to void the millions owed to Brown, setting up a grievance battle over whether he will receive that money.

"(T)hese owners can cancel deals (and) do whatever they want at anytime," Brown tweeted. "(W)e will see if the (NFL Players Association) hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !"

Long a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the All-Pro receiver was traded to Oakland in March and signed a deal worth up to $30 million in guaranteed money. But he quickly wore out his welcome with his erratic behavior, and Oakland then released him. The Patriots offered him a one-year deal with a $9 million signing bonus two weeks ago.

Shortly after his move to New England, Sports Illustrated reported on several lawsuits and allegations of misconduct against Brown. The magazine reported that an artist hired to paint a mural inside Brown's home in Pittsburgh in 2017 said he appeared naked behind her on her second day of work, holding a small hand towel over his genitals.

Heitner, Brown's attorney, has denied the artist's allegations.

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, attorneys for the unnamed artist, alleged that Brown had texted the woman after Sports Illustrated reported her sexual misconduct accusations and his alleged response.

Brown included the woman in a series of group text messages, claiming she was out to get money with her story, they said. In those messages, he asked others to look into the woman's background and included a photo of her children, Banks wrote in a letter to NFL officials.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
A cold front Saturday will drop us into a true start for fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC wins fourth in a row, downs Central Lakes

Image

Rochester Grizzlies offense comes alive, tallies 11 goals in win over Wausau

Image

Code Ninjas Center now open

Image

Walking for One Vision

Image

Preparing for an emergency

Image

Electric car show educates people about driving green

Image

SPX OT: Part 1

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Image

Learning about engineering

Community Events