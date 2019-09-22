Clear

An alligator was pulled from a pond behind a Michigan junior high school

Article Image

A 3-foot alligator has a new home after it was discovered living in a pond behind a Michigan junior high school. CNN affiliate WTVG has more.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

The teams at Bedford Junior High School in Temperance, Michigan, call themselves the Broncos. They may need to change their name to the Gators after one was found living in a pond behind the school.

Zoologists wrangled an American alligator from school property Friday after a teacher had spotted it the day before, according to CNN affiliate WTVG.

It took 24 hours to drain the pond where the 3-foot alligator was living, WTVG reported. The reptile was removed from the pond just in time for the school's homecoming game later Friday evening.

The school had posted multiple notices urging students and staffers to steer clear of the pond until the alligator was safely removed.

The body of water is called the Biology Pond and is used by both junior and senior high school classes for academic study, the school said.

While many observers were puzzled as to how the alligator found its way to the pond, the owner of a nearby zoo said it was most likely a pet.

"It got loose or somebody let it loose -- one or the other," Indian Park Zoo owner Joe Garverick told WTVG.

Garverick said he has removed snapping turtles, owls, and hawks from the same pond. "But this is our first gator," he said.

The alligator was being taken to Indian Creek Zoo in nearby Lambertville, which is already home to three other gators, Garverick said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
A cold front Saturday will drop us into a true start for fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC wins fourth in a row, downs Central Lakes

Image

Rochester Grizzlies offense comes alive, tallies 11 goals in win over Wausau

Image

Code Ninjas Center now open

Image

Walking for One Vision

Image

Preparing for an emergency

Image

Electric car show educates people about driving green

Image

SPX OT: Part 1

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Image

Learning about engineering

Community Events