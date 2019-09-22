Clear

'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' actor Aron Eisenberg dies at age 50

Article Image

Aron Eisenberg, known for playing Nog on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," died at 50.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Aron Eisenberg, who played Nog from the Star Trek spin-off "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," has died, his widow said. He was 50.

"He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul," Eisenberg's wife Malíssa Longo posted on Facebook.

"There will never be another light like Aron's. The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally. At the moment I'm not sure how to do life without him."

Eisenberg's cause of death was not released. The actor had received two kidney transplants, most recently in 2015, StarTrek.com reported.

"We didn't officially announce that we had eloped on December 28th, 2018," his widow posted. "We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money."

In addition to "Deep Space Nine," Eisenberg also had roles in the TV movie "Amityville: The Evil Escapes" and the features "The Horror Show," "Playroom" and "Beverly Hills Brats," all in the late 1980s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
A cold front Saturday will drop us into a true start for fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Code Ninjas Center now open

Image

Walking for One Vision

Image

Preparing for an emergency

Image

Electric car show educates people about driving green

Image

SPX OT: Part 1

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Image

Learning about engineering

Image

New rules for taking care of animals

Image

Looking at the weekend weather forecast

Community Events