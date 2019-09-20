Clear

Meghan McCain walks off the set of 'The View' following a disagreement with guest co-host

Article Image

After a disagreement with guest co-host Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain walked off the set of ABC's "The View."

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 8:50 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Friday's airing of ABC's The View appeared to get a little more heated than normal. During the episode, Meghan McCain walked off the set as cameras panned the studio heading into a commercial.

It's unclear why McCain walked off the stage, but right before the break she and guest host Ana Navarro got into a disagreement as the group discussed whistleblowers and leakers, including WikiLeaks' Julian Assange.

As the panel voiced their opinions regarding McCain's comments, McCain tried to clarify as she talked over the other hosts: "Excuse me, maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it."

Navarro responded, telling her that she "didn't have to yell."

Because of the commotion, McCain appeared to not hear Navarro and replied, "I don't know what you just said."

"I said, 'Don't scream at me. I'm two feet away," Navarro said.

McCain appeared annoyed and responded with, "That's so rude, Ana."

Joy Behar then took the show to the break, and McCain was back in her seat when the cameras came back on.

Later in the day, the only comment McCain made regarding the episode was on her Twitter account: "Another day. Another drama."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking a soggy start to the weekend followed by a drop in temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 9/20

Image

Preston Housing Summit

Image

Rochester Climate Strike

Image

Climate Strike in North Iowa

Image

Lunch Celebrates Different Cultures

Image

Veterans Treatment Court

Image

School Tutors Needed

Image

New Mexican Restaurant

Image

Fillmore County Body Found

Image

Rescued Horse Gets New Home

Community Events