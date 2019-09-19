Clear

Megan Fox went through 'a dark moment' after 'Jennifer's Body' bombed

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," actress Megan Fox talked about the anxiety she faced from being objectified by Hollywood.

Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

"Jennifer's Body," the camp horror movie about a man-eating cheerleader, may now hold cult classic status, but after its less-than-stellar reception back in 2009, star Megan Fox admits she went through a difficult time.

"It preceded a breaking point for me," Fox told the film's writer, Diablo Cody, in an interview arranged by Entertainment Tonight.

Fox said she thinks she experienced "a genuine psychological breakdown" and described a high level of anxiety.

"I didn't want to be seen," she said. "I didn't want to have to take a photo, I didn't want do a magazine, I didn't want to have to walk a [red] carpet. I didn't want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief ... that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out."

She added: "I just went through a very dark moment after that."

Fox said the pressure of unflattering tabloid coverage and the objectification she experienced in Hollywood added to her feelings of anxiety, as did other events happening in her personal life at the time.

"I was dealing with a tremendous amount of negativity," she said.

She believes her breakdown wasn't a direct result of the movie's reception, but "this added to it, of course."

"Jennifer's Body" opened to a paltry $6.8 million, but in the years since has found its champions, particularly among women who connect with its underlying empowering message.

Fox called the film "a really special movie."

