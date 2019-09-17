Clear

A father was arrested when his 11-year-old son was killed after falling from a boat in California

Article Image

Javier A. Burillo was arrested after his 11-year-old son was killed during a boating trip in the San Francisco Bay, police say.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 8:30 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez and Stella Chan, CNN

A California father was arrested after his 11-year-old son was killed during a boating trip in the San Francisco Bay, police say.

Javier A. Burillo, 57, of Belvedere was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter during the operation of a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child, and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel, the Tiburon Police Department said.

Douglas Horngrad, Burillo's lawyer, said "It was a tragic, horrible accident. He is innocent and grieving and I expect that no charges will be filed in this young man's death."

Burillo and his family were on a boat traveling from San Francisco to the Corinthian Yacht Club in the suburb of Tiburon when his sons fell overboard into the bay, police said.

The 11-year-old and 27-year-old brothers were struck by the vessel while they were in the water. Burillo had been driving the boat, police said.

Tiburon Police Chief Michael Cronin told CNN affiliate KGO the boat "apparently hit a wave or a sudden gust of wind" right before Burillo's sons fell.

Burillo was able to pull his sons back aboard and took them to the Corinthian Yacht Club. When paramedics arrived to help them, they found the boy dead and treated Burillo's older son for cuts on his leg, police said.

The boy's cause and manner of death remain under investigation, pending the result of a toxicology screening, Marin County officials said.

Burillo was arrested after he showed a blood alcohol level above the legal limit of .08%, Chief Cronin told CNN.

"This was a horrendous tragedy and it's not our intention to add to Mr. Burillo's grief but we are sworn to uphold the law and that's what we've done in this situation," Cronin said.

Burillo was released on $1 million bail Monday, police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Are small businesses struggling in Rochester?

Image

Olmsted Sheriff's Office getting new body cameras

Image

Constitution Day lecture

Image

Golden Apple Winner: Mr. Jared Dawson

Image

Statue for Coast Guard hero

Image

MN Coalition for the Homeless Conference

Image

Law Enforcement Exposed to Chemicals

Image

Day on the Farm

Image

Interview With Alan Pedersen

Image

Albert Lea Death Investigation

Community Events