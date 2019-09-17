Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Taylor Swift announces 2020 tour with only 2 US stops

Article Image

Taylor Swift will serve as the "mega mentor" for the 17th season of NBC's "The Voice." The news was announced by current judges Blake Shelton and John Legend through an Instagram video speculating about the "mega" announcement.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Prepare for some mourning from the Swifties.

Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced her US and international concert dates and festivals for 2020.

They include Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East, her only US concert dates next year so far.

Swift will become the first woman to open an NFL stadium when Lover Fest West on July 25 and 26 kicks off Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium's inaugural year of events.

The following weekend, July 31 and August 1, Lover Fest East hits Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Opening acts for Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East will be announced soon.

The rest of the dates are all outside the United States.

The announced dates are:

​June 20: Werchter Boutique (Werchter, Belgium)

June 24: The Waldbühne (Berlin)

June 26: Oslo Sommertid (Oslo, Norway)

July 1: Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, Denmark)

July 3: Open'er Festival (Gdynia, Poland)

July 5: Festival de Nîmes (Nîmes, France)

July 9: NOS Alive (Oeiras, Portugal)

July 18: Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

July 25 and 26: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)

July 31 and August 1: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

Taylor Swift Tix Verified Fans can RSVP here starting today for preferred presale access; registration starts Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan was built to help artists get tickets to fans who intent to attend their events. Users will get access to Swift concert tickets three days ahead of the public sale on October 17.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spring and summer rain impacting fall colors

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester teacher receives big honor

Image

Mayo sweeps Farmington

Image

Century falls to Northfield in OT

Image

Austin downs Lourdes in section title rematch

Image

A yearly tradition could be coming back to the River City

Image

Better trail access...for beer

Image

Taking out the trash

Image

Tourism boom in Cerro Gordo County

Community Events