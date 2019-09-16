Clear

Missing Florida mother and her four children all found dead, sheriff says

A Florida mother of four who had been missing for more than a month was found dead in Georgia, and her four children remain missing, authorities in Marion County, Florida, said.

By Tina Burnside and Eric Levenson, CNN

A Florida mother and her four children, missing for more than a month, were found dead Monday, according to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

Casei Jones, 32, and her children, who range in age from 1 to 10, were last seen about six weeks ago in the Ocala, Florida, area, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Her family reported them missing Saturday night, police said.

Her body was found near Brantley County in southeast Georgia, about 150 miles north of her last known Florida address, the sheriff's office said Monday. Investigators found the remains of all four children, Woods said Monday afternoon.

"True evil poked its head up here in Marion County," Woods said. "That's about the only best way to describe it."

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jones' husband, 38-year-old Michael Jones Jr. for second-degree homicide, police said. He was located in Georgia and is being questioned in connection with her death.

