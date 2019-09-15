Clear

At least 22 people injured in deck collapse at New Jersey beach house

Article Image

At least 22 people were injured Saturday evening after a deck collapsed at a home in Wildwood, New Jersey, according to representatives for area hospitals.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 6:20 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2019 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, CNN

The deck collapse occurred in the 200 block of East Baker Avenue in Wildwood, Staeger said. Video from CNN affiliate WPVI showed the deck on the ground in front of a home not far from the ocean.

All but one of the injured were initially taken to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May, spokeswoman Susan Staeger said.

One patient from Cape Regional was taken by helicopter to a trauma center and another was being transported by vehicle to another medical facility, she said. Staeger said eight patients were still being evaluated at Cape Regional, but she could not yet speak to their conditions.

Eleven people have been treated and released, she said. There were two or three children among the injured but they were discharged, she added.

One person was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta said, adding she didn't have information on the person's condition.

Wildwood is a city of about 5,000 people on the South Jersey coast.

