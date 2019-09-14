Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Over 2,000 preserved fetal remains found on property of deceased Indiana doctor

Article Image

The family of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, a former abortion doctor who died in September 2019, found the medically preserved fetal remains while sifting through his belongings.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Rebekah Riess, CNN

The family of a doctor who operated a clinic in Indiana sifted through his personal belongings after his death and found 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains, authorities said.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer died on September 3. He ran a women's health facility in South Bend that included abortion clinics -- before his license was suspended in 2015, according to CNN affiliate WNDU. The remains were found Thursday at his home in Will County, Illinois, about 45 miles from Chicago, local media said.

An attorney representing his family called the Will County coroner's office to inform them the family had discovered what appeared to be the remains of fetuses and ask for assistance in properly removing them, the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

When detectives arrived at the address, they found the preserved fetal remains. The coroner's office took them and the family is cooperating fully with the investigation, the statement said.

There is no evidence that any medical procedures were conducted at the doctor's property, according to the statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
A cooler Friday with a potential for storms Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Taking a look at your weekend forecast

Image

Furthering Her Education

Image

Justify drug test

Image

Taking an electric bus to school

Image

Car burglaries at Lime Creek Nature Center

Image

Southland Schools break ground on new k-12 school

Image

Food trucks raising money for Pine Island

Image

Weather Forecast 9/13

Community Events