Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey release 'Don't Call Me Angel' video

Article Image

Singers Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey released a video for their "Don't Call Me Angel" collaboration on the "Charlie's Angels" soundtrack.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 2:40 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have released the video for their new "Charlie's Angels" song.

The talented trio sing "Don't Call Me Angel" on the soundtrack for the movie, directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also makes a cameo in the video.

Released at midnight Friday, the video shows Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey, wearing angel wings and acting as secret agents.

"Boy, don't call me angel," Grande sings. "You ain't got me right. Don't call me angel. You can't pay my price."

The singer had been teasing "Don't Call Me Angel" on social media this week.

"Don't call me angel when I'm a mess," Cyrus sings. "Don't call me angel when I get undressed. You know I, I don't like that, boy. I make my money, and I write the checks, so say my name with a little respect."

The Sony movie, also, also written by Banks in the latest version of "Angels." The TV series starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith ran from 1976 to 1981.

The movie stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott as the "Angels."

"Charlie's Angels" hits theaters Nov. 15.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a cooler Friday with rebounding temperatures for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Austin flooding

Image

Ten candidates hit the debate stage

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Pine Island AD to take responsibility for volleyball program

Image

Byron holds off Hayfield in HVL matchup

Image

Triple Crown Winner Tests Positive For Performance Enhancer

Image

Handling severe weather at school

Image

My Fair Trade

Image

Continuing coverage: repaving Federal Ave.

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/12

Community Events