Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sacramento woman is hospitalized after using facial cream tainted with mercury

Article Image

Sacramento Woman in Semi-Comatose State after Using Tainted Face Cream from Mexico

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 7:00 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A Sacramento woman has been hospitalized after using a facial cream tainted with methylmercury, the Sacramento County Department of Health Services said in a news release.

The woman is currently in a semicomatose state after using a Pond's-labeled skin cream she obtained through an informal network that imported the cream from Mexico, the health services department said.

"The mercury was not added by the Pond's manufacturer, but by a third party after purchase," the news release said.

Methylmercury can cause symptoms such as memory loss, anxiety, depression, headaches and tremors, the statement said.

The tainted product was used as a skin lightener and to remove spots and wrinkles, according to the statement.

Pond's said in a statement that the company does not use mercury in its products and is working closely with authorized retailers to ensure available products are safe.

"The product in question is not sold in the U.S. We are concerned about the woman who had this experience and are working with authorities to investigate the matter," the company's statement said. "We strongly recommend only purchasing POND'S products from trusted retailers."

This is the first reported case of methylmercury poisoning of this type linked to skin cream in the US. But in California over the last nine years, there have been more than 60 poisonings linked to foreign brand, unlabeled and homemade skin creams that contained mercurous chloride or calomel, the less toxic form of mercury, the health services department's statement said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Another day, another round of potentially severe storms and flooding
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Carillon Commemorating Victims of 9/11

Image

Pine Island volleyball coach resigns

Image

Changes for Uber and Lyft

Image

How Muslims feel 18 years after 9/11

Image

Clear Lake September 11th Memorial

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/11

Image

Southern MN woman in need of heart and kidney transplant

Image

Ride to the 9/11 memorial

Image

Meister sets new state record

Community Events