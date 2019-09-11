Clear

At least 5 people are hospitalized after a workplace stabbing in Tallahassee, Florida

Police in Tallahassee, Florida, say they are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred at Dyke Industries. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.

Police have a suspect in custody as they investigate a stabbing incident Wednesday at Dyke Industries in Tallahassee, Florida, a police spokesman said.

"Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare received five patients from the incident, not six as initially reported," the hospital said in a statement.

"One patient is in serious condition; two patients are in fair condition; and two patients are in good condition."

It was not immediately clear if the suspect is an employee, Tallahassee police spokesman Damon Miller said.

Dyke Industries manufactures doors and is "the largest online retailer of wood, steel and fiberglass exterior, interior, storm and patio doors and door products in the US today," its website says.

"At approximately 8:37 am, TPD responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle," the police department said in a written statement.

"Upon officer's arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention."

