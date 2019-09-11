Clear

18 years later, Americans stop to remember the September 11 attacks

Article Image

CNN's John Avlon discusses how things have changed since the terrorist attacks on 9/11, citing concerns with '9/11 amnesia' and America's newest forms of terrorism.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

It's been 18 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the day that never ends.

Events in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania -- each of which saw destruction and disaster that day -- will be held on Wednesday to remember the victims and first responders.

Nearly 3,000 people died when hijackers took control of four commercial airplanes and crashed them into the World Trade Center buildings, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More have died since from illnesses related to the destruction.

A ceremony marking the anniversary of 9/11 started at 8:40 a.m. ET this morning at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.

A new state law passed in New York this year mandates that public schools allow a moment of silence to mark the anniversary. The law is intended to "encourage dialogue and education in the classroom" and to ensure that future generations understand the terrorist attacks, according to a statement from the governor's office.

President Donald Trump and the first lady marked the moment the first World Trade Center tower was hit, at 8:46 a.m. ET, with a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House. The two solemnly bowed their heads as a bell rang.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Round after round of rain coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More storms possible tonight and into Thursday morning

Image

Tornadoes hit Sioux Falls

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Mayo, Austin draw in Big 9 matchup

Image

JM holds off Mayo, 3-2

Image

Lourdes announces Jenson as baseball head coach

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Using art therapy for better mental health

Image

Willow Creed Flooding discussion

Image

New wind turbines coming to wind farm

Community Events