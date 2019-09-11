Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

After surviving Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, a preschooler came home to a group hug from his classmates

Article Image

3-year-old Makai Simmons was mobbed by his classmates when he returned to his school in Florida after being stuck for days in the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 1:50 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz, Ryan Prior and Amanda Jackson, CNN

After riding out Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, a Florida preschooler got an outpouring of love from his classmates when he returned to school Monday.

Makai Simmons, a 3-year-old in Pembroke Pines walked into his classroom and was instantly met with hugs. In the video recorded by his mother, Tekara Capron, Makai starts wiping away tears as someone says "we missed you."

"They came and they hugged him and supported him," Capron told CNN. "It really touched me, you know, this is what I needed."

Capron told CNN she grew up in the Bahamas and tries to get back there every time she has a holiday weekend. So when Labor Day weekend came it was no question she'd make the trip to Freeport, Grand Bahama with her son, all while hoping to avoid Hurricane Dorian as it moved toward the Florida coast.

"Instead, it came directly to my island where my entire family, my friends, my loved ones were," Capron said.

Hurricane Dorian tore a path of destruction across Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands, leaving at least 50 people dead, hundreds missing and some 70,000 people homeless.

The 22-year-old said she had experienced hurricanes before but this one was "horrific."

"This one was absolutely devastating and had me terrified, especially with my son there," Capron said.

She recalls the terrifying moments as the door of her grandmother's house flew open as Dorian passed over the island. She wrapped Makai up in her arms and held him tight.

"Makai said 'mommy, I'm so scared'," she said. "I'm going to hold on to him in case I have to make a run for it."

They survived Dorian but the house they were in flooded. Capron took a picture of Makai standing next to the water line inside the home that almost comes up to his chest.

Capron said her family lost a lot but that "they are material items." She's thankful to just have survived with her family.

On Saturday they returned to Florida after being able to evacuate the island on the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Grand Celebration ship. The cruise line told CNN last week that it took supplies to the island and then offered to evacuate Bahamians free of charge back to Florida.

Makai refers to Dorian as the monster because that's what the wind sounded like to him, Capron said.

After surviving the wrath of Dorian, witnessing the moment the kids embraced her son was a special moment she said she needed.

"My whole country is at such a point of devastation and everything we were seeing," she said. "This made me feel really loved and cared about."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Round after round of rain coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo, Austin draw in Big 9 matchup

Image

JM holds off Mayo, 3-2

Image

Lourdes announces Jenson as baseball head coach

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Using art therapy for better mental health

Image

Willow Creed Flooding discussion

Image

New wind turbines coming to wind farm

Image

Investing money into Byron streets and sidewalks

Image

Community of Hayfield addresses childcare shortage

Image

Rochester YMCA launches program for childhood obesity

Community Events