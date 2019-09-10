Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Alyson Stoner returns to 'Ellen DeGeneres' and the spotlight

Article Image

Alyson Stoner, who gained fame as a dancer in a 2002 Missy Elliot video, returned to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" 17 years after teaching Ellen some of her dance moves on the show.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 1:40 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Alyson Stoner still knows how to "Work It."

The former child star of the Missy Elliott music video of the same name appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" 17 years after first sitting on that stage.

Now 26, the former Disney Channel actress talked about reuniting with Elliott at the recent MTV Video Music Awards for a surprise appearance as part of the rapper's performance.

Stoner called the moment "absolutely perfect."

"First of all, obviously credit goes to Missy for allowing me to participate and honor her, and kind of recreate that timeless moment," she said.

The actress and dancer was 9 years old when she stole the show with her performance in the 2002 "Work It" music video which lead DeGeneres to have her on the first time.

"Seventeen years ago, our first season, I saw the Missy Elliott video, and I was like, 'There's this little girl in this video that is so good'," DeGeneres said. "And our producers found you, had you on the show, and look at you now. I mean it's amazing."

These days, Stoner said, she is living the simple life and has given away almost all of her worldly possessions to counteract the over-consumption that life in Hollywood can breed.

But DeGeneres felt she needed to have at least one item.

"I know you got rid of your television ... but at least you should watch me," DeGeneres said before gifting Stoner with a 65-inch TV.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council Finalizing budget

Image

Mayo Clinic receives cancer support grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a hot and humid day with more storms on the way

Image

PM weather forecast

Image

Monday volleyball highlights

Image

Waldorf's Morel named POW

Image

RCTC ranks first in the nation

Image

Ladies turn 100 and 101

Image

Tax Levy Budget

Community Events