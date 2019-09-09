Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities in southern Minnesota asking for public's help to locate missing Mower Co. man Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NASA remixed an Ariana Grande song to promote its mission to put a woman on the moon

Article Image

NASA is using star power to educate youth about space and promote an upcoming mission hoping to send a woman to the moon by 2024. To do this, some of their interns remixed singer Ariana Grande's song "NASA."

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

NASA is relying on a bit of star power to educate youth about space and promote its upcoming mission to the moon.

Interns for the US space agency remixed Ariana Grande's "NASA," and rewrote the lyrics to promote NASA's work.

"As we look forward to sending the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024 with our Artemis missions, interns working at NASA's Johnson Space Center remixed Ariana Grande's song 'NASA' to share their excitement for deep space exploration," the space agency said Sunday on Facebook.

Grande's song is about a woman who needs some space from her boyfriend, and uses celestial imagery to make the point. She sings: "You don't wanna leave me, but I'm tryna self-discover. Keep me in your orbit and you know you'll drag me under."

The interns switched the lyrics to: "ISS in orbit, oh the views will make you wonder. Back to lunar orbit there is still more to uncover."

According to NASA, the "educational parody" is a part of a volunteer outreach project.

"The lyrics and scenes in the video have been re-imagined in order to inform the public about the amazing work going on at NASA and the Johnson Space Center," NASA said on YouTube.

"Through the agency's Artemis lunar exploration program, we will use innovative new technologies and systems to explore more of the Moon than ever before," the agency added.

Artemis, named after Apollo's twin sister in Greek mythology, will involve the Orion spacecraft, the Gateway and the Space Launch System rocket, known as SLS. One of the key features of the program is sustainable space exploration with reusable spacecraft and architecture, which could later take humans to Mars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe weather possible Monday

Image

Kids competing in the rodeo

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center hosts Fall Festival

Image

'Walk for the Animals' raises money for local humane society

Image

Celebrating women's right to vote in Minnesota

Image

Weather forecast 9/8

Image

Iowa Independent Film Festival

Image

Weather forecast 2 9/7

Image

Rural technology forum in Mason City

Community Events