Clear

Zooey Deschanel splits from husband Jacob Pechenik

Article Image

Zooey Deschanel, most famously known for starring in FOX's sitcom "New Girl," is also an entrepreneur and a musician. She is co-founder of popular website HelloGiggles.com and half of the musical duo "She & Him."

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik are going their separate ways.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," a statement from the couple provided to CNN said. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

Deschanel and Pechenik were married in 2015, around the same time she gave birth to their first child. The couple also shares a son, born in 2017.

This is Deschanel's second marriage. She was previously married to indie musician Ben Gibbard.

Deschanel, who is also a co-founder of popular website HelloGiggles.com, last starred in FOX's "New Girl," which ended its seven-season run in 2018.

Deschanel and Pechenik run two food-centric companies together, Lettuce Grow and The Farm Project.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime Part two

Image

Fundraiser set for woman in need for 2nd transplant

Image

Mayo gets heat for health care offering

Image

How to protect yourself from crimes

Image

Sports betting at BWW

Image

Rochester recreational fire requirements

Image

Schools responding to vaping

Image

C-SPAN Bus Returns to North Iowa

Image

Dr. Jill Biden in North Iowa

Image

Weather forecast 9/6

Community Events