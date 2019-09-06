In new interview, husband of missing mom says he had no part in her disappearance

In a new TV interview, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five claims he had no part in her disappearance and says he believes she is still alive.

The NBC "Dateline" conversation was recorded before Fotis Dulos was arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence Wednesday. He was already facing an earlier charge in connection with her disappearance.

He posted $500,000 bond and was released from custody, police said.

Dulos will plead not guilty, his attorney Norm Pattis said.

The interview is scheduled to air Monday. The "Today" show released segments of it Friday.

When asked if he had anything to do with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance, Fotis Dulos says, "I did not, but I'd like to leave it at that."

He is asked if he believes his wife is alive. He says, "I do," adding he'd like to not discuss it any further on the advice of his attorney.

Ex-girlfriend turns herself in

On Thursday, Michelle Troconis, his ex-girlfriend, turned herself in to police on a warrant charging her with tampering with or fabricating evidence. She posted $100,000 bond and was released from custody, according to Connecticut State Police. She also had been charged with one count of that offense earlier.

"Remember that Michelle is presumed innocent, and she should be," said her attorney Andrew Bowman.

Pattis said, "Our hearts go out to Ms. Troconis. We are confident that she will, in the end, tell the truth at trial. The state is a terrifying enemy, but a clean conscience is a powerful ally."

'Bloodlike substance' cited in warrant

News of the interview followed a bombshell warrant released Wednesday by Connecticut State Police. It said a "bloodlike substance" that contained Jennifer Dulos' DNA was found in the vehicle Fotis Dulos had access to the day she disappeared.

Police also found what detectives called "alibi scripts" in his company office, the warrant says. The handwritten notes outlined specific times and activities for the day Jennifer Dulos was reported missing and the day after, according to the warrant. The notes were written by Dulos and Troconis to "help them remember" their activities, Troconis said, according to the warrant.

He is due in court September 12. She is scheduled for September 18.