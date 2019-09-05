Scarlett Johansson 'would work' with Woody Allen 'anytime'

Scarlett Johansson is facing major backlash for some reported comments about controversial director Woody Allen.

The actress was asked in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter about Allen, whom she has worked with on the films, "Match Point," "Scoop," and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona."

Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, has accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a child. Allen has consistently denied the allegation and was not charged.

Johansson was asked during the interview how she felt about Allen and said, "I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

"I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him."

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, which has shone a spotlight on allegations of sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood and other industries, several actors have gone public with their regret at having worked with Allen.

Johansson's remarks were met with anger on social media.

"Scarlett Johansson vehemently defending Woody Allen, further solidifying herself as one of the worst people working in Hollywood," Michael Cuby, editor-at-large for Them, tweeted. "You really hate to see it."

Johansson was asked during the interview about her stance on Allen in light of the "cultural environment where there is a new and powerful emphasis on believing women's allegations."

"It's hard because it's a time where people are very fired up, and understandably," she said. "Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It's an intense time."

CNN has reached out to Johansson for further comment.