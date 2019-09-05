Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hurricane Dorian threatens the US after devastating the Bahamas

Article Image

Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the southeastern coast of the US, slamming Charleston, South Carolina, with torrential rain and storm surge.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Fernando Alfonso III, Rob Picheta, Kara Fox and Jessie Yeung, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping your kid's lunches safe

Image

Will RPU go for 100% renewable energy?

Image

Building above Ramp 6

Image

Big goals for Mason City

Image

SAW: Stewartville's Josh Buri

Image

Biking for Kidney Donations

Image

Prepping for Hurricane Dorian

Image

Rochester explores 2020 budget

Image

Luft Legacy Lives on Through New Registry

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/4

Community Events