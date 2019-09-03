Clear

Hurricane Dorian threatens the US

Article Image

CNN's Ivan Cabrera says Hurricane Dorian is still a threat to Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina even though it has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 3:30 AM
By Meg Wagner

