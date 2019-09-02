Clear
Taylor Swift sets new record with sixth No. 1 album 'Lover'

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to thank her fans for the success of her new album, "Lover," following the Billboard announcement that it had broken the previous record for largest sales week. The singer also held the 2017 record for her album "Reputation."

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Go nuts! Taylor Swift just landed her sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with "Lover."

Ok, now you need to calm down.

In a single week, "Lover" netted 867,000 equivalent album units (679,000 of that were album sales) in the US, according to Billboard.

It's the largest sales week for any album since Swift's last 2017 release "Reputation," Billboard said.

With "Lover" topping the charts, Swift has become the first female artist to have six different albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week, Billboard added.

The singer also made UK history, becoming the only female with four UK number one albums in a decade. "Lover" joins Swift's previous UK number one albums "Red," 1989" and "Reputation.

Taylor took to Twitter on Saturday to thank her fans for a whirlwind week.

"I just have to say to you guys, thank you so much for one of the best weeks of my life. I can't thank you enough," she said.

